Meghan Markle's 'royal' status changed online

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

With a matter of days left until Harry and Meghan officially begin their new lives, a charity Meghan is a patron of has ditched her royal titles online. According to People, Smart Works has removed all "royal" and "HRH" references... With a matter of days left until Harry and Meghan officially begin their new lives, a charity Meghan is a patron of has ditched her royal titles online. According to People, Smart Works has removed all "royal" and "HRH" references... 👓 View full article

