Meghan Markle's 'royal' status changed online

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's 'royal' status changed onlineWith a matter of days left until Harry and Meghan officially begin their new lives, a charity Meghan is a patron of has ditched her royal titles online. According to People, Smart Works has removed all "royal" and "HRH" references...
 As she prepares for a new chapter in her life, take a look back at Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s, royal style.

