Entertainment News: After coronavirus COVID-19 treatment, Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson feel better at home - Check health update

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to have opened up on being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both were treated for the COVID-19 and stayed in isolation. After sharing the news about the illness with the world, the power couple decided to give a health update via social media to their fans. 
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News 01:27

 Tom Hanks tweeted Sunday night that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis.

