Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-wide bear hunt to help kids deal with isolation
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () New Zealand children in lockdown will be able to partake in a nationwide bear hunt, all without keeping within the rules for alert level 4.A Kiwi woman has created a nationwide bear hunt for children to take part in while they are...
Children are being encouraged to go on a teddy bear hunt as part of their exercise routine when on lockdown due to the coronavirus. Aimee Fletcher has organised a 'Teddy Treasure Trail' in her local Buckinghamshire town, calling in neighbours to put teddy bears in their windows so children can spot...