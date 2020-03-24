Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-wide bear hunt to help kids deal with isolation

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-wide bear hunt to help kids deal with isolationNew Zealand children in lockdown will be able to partake in a nationwide bear hunt, all without keeping within the rules for alert level 4.A Kiwi woman has created a nationwide bear hunt for children to take part in while they are...
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Children encouraged to go on a teddy bear hunt

Children encouraged to go on a teddy bear hunt 01:14

 Children are being encouraged to go on a teddy bear hunt as part of their exercise routine when on lockdown due to the coronavirus. Aimee Fletcher has organised a 'Teddy Treasure Trail' in her local Buckinghamshire town, calling in neighbours to put teddy bears in their windows so children can spot...

