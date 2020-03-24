Global  

Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango has died from coronavirus

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Dibango is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19. The Cameroonian saxophonist and singer blazed a trail for the distinctive funk/soul and jazz sound of his homeland to find global audiences.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Saxophone great Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus

Saxophone great Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus 01:15

 The Cameroonian jazz legend dies in Paris aged 86 after catching coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Manu Dibango Dead - Jazz Star Dies From Coronavirus at 86

Manu Dibango has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The African jazz and saxophone legend (whose full name is Emmanuel Dibango) died from coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Just Jared

Africa’s jazz great Manu Dibango dies in France of virus

PARIS (AP) — Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved “Papy Groove” who served as an inspiration and pioneer in his art, died on Tuesday with...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

leemeade77

Lee Meade RT @RoberyPresents: Saddened by this news... #RIP #reborninparadise “Legendary Cameroonian afro-jazz musician and pioneer, Manu Dibango,… 9 minutes ago

RoberyPresents

Robery Presents Saddened by this news... #RIP #reborninparadise “Legendary Cameroonian afro-jazz musician and pioneer, Manu Diban… https://t.co/NglL87DIuT 20 minutes ago

madalenasampaio

Madalena Sampaio https://t.co/MSRFFsJLFb Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango has died from coronavirus 1 hour ago

fabislei7

LeAnne Guerin, C.A.A RT @seekerwisdom1: Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus - Face2Face Africa https://t.co/nHhsPMn5DJ 3 hours ago

AlisaWright

Ms. Alisa Wright 💔🙏🏽 Legendary Cameroonian afro-jazz musician and pioneer, Manu Dibango, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86 after… https://t.co/REl5OzSJ5p 3 hours ago

AshonWWE

Ashon RT @Face2faceAFRICA: Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus>>https://t.co/jItkJ0QQRj #africa #diaspora #panafrican #f2fa http… 3 hours ago

seekerwisdom1

cdp 🌊 🌎 Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus - Face2Face Africa https://t.co/nHhsPMn5DJ 4 hours ago

Ahighervision

Art Fridrich Afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango has died from #coronavirus #RIP https://t.co/SMBzQTqM4E 5 hours ago

