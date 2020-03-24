Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Photos and Greetings

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Photos and Greetings

Indian Express Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rounaknayak

Hairy Potter I don't know what's so happy about today, but Happy Ugadi & Gudi Padwa! #Ugadi2020 #GudiPadwa #CurfewInIndia 16 minutes ago

jungli420

Jai Hind! RT @ianjoosharma: Wish You All a Very Happy - HINDU NEW YEAR Vikram Samvat 2077, NAVRATRI, GUDI PADWA, UGADI, CHETI CHAND and NAVREH on 28t… 28 minutes ago

mpbhosale

Manjunath Bhosale Wishing you all a happiest Gudi padwa / Ugadi . A very happy new year to all! 36 minutes ago

7396susu

Suraj Dhoot RT @Girlscript_Mglr: "Festivals give us reasons to be happy & enjoy life." GirlScript Mangalore wishes you a happy and prosperous Ugadi and… 51 minutes ago

ianjoosharma

anju sharma Wish You All a Very Happy - HINDU NEW YEAR Vikram Samvat 2077, NAVRATRI, GUDI PADWA, UGADI, CHETI CHAND and NAVREH… https://t.co/RVSR7E4Jbh 59 minutes ago

PoojaVJoshi1

Pooja V Joshi May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi , Cheti Chand an… https://t.co/4jvpR2FvrT 1 hour ago

OneBrandNetwork

OBNExpress Wish you a very Happy UGADI & GUDI PADWA!! #HappyUgadi #HappyGudiPadwa https://t.co/XiVFU4zMsO 1 hour ago

AadityaRazdan

AR 🇮🇳 Let's seek blessings of Mother Goddess🙏🏻, wishing all Kashmiri Pandits Happy Navreh. Also wishing people across par… https://t.co/UaKyIkjNNl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.