Happy Ugadi 2020: Telugu New Year Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Indian Express Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tweets about this

IamIVK

FTW @devaralas Happy Ugadi anna. Wishing you a prosperous Telugu new year :) 8 minutes ago

SangalaT

sangala theja Happy Ugadi Have a nice telugu year than the English one #Ugadi2020 #telugunewyear 33 minutes ago

exPSYCHEting

🇰@✒🍸🈷🎵 @mazadohta Happy Ugadi ( telugu new year ) to you and your mom....may you get all happiness and blessings this year 44 minutes ago

ArkCmdr

CmdrArk RT @mahiitha24: Wish everyone celebrating a very happy Ugadi ! May this ugadi bring good health and wellness. Ugadi is also our Telugu new… 47 minutes ago

IngeniumSchool

Ingenium School This Telugu new year, wish the almighty bless us all with Health and Wealth to your families. Wisdom, Knowledge and… https://t.co/gTcvmhDeUo 47 minutes ago

mahiitha24

Mahitha | మహిత Wish everyone celebrating a very happy Ugadi ! May this ugadi bring good health and wellness. Ugadi is also our Te… https://t.co/CnZXJxppbh 55 minutes ago

BhagavanPrasa11

Bhagavan Prasad HAPPY UGADI TELUGU NEW YEAR GOD BLESS YOU ALL 2 hours ago

HarshithaIshani

Armaan ki ishani @ArmaanMalik22 @iTunes Advance happy #Ugadi Telugu New Year .. To you and your family. I wish worlds biggest happiness with you all. ♥ 2 hours ago

