Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Why do the clocks go forward in the UK and when was Daylight Savings Time introduced?

Why do the clocks go forward in the UK and when was Daylight Savings Time introduced?

Independent Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The UK has been using Daylight Saving Time for more than a century
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Why do the clocks go forward?

Why do the clocks go forward? 01:17

 It's that time of year when we lose an hour of sleep as the clocks go forward, but why does this happen?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.