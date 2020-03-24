Global  

Big Brother Canada ends season early due to COVID-19 developments

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Just over a week after announcing production was still underway on Big Brother Canada despite the global COVID-19 crisis, producers now say the reality series has ended early.
 Another one bites the dust. Just this afternoon, Global and Insight Productions officially confirmed that they&apos;re ending production on Big Brother Canada season eight due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

