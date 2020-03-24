Yellowstone one of 3 popular national parks closing gates Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Three of America's most well-known national parks _ Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Smoky Mountains _ closed their gates Tuesday as people shut in because of the coronavirus lost more options for recreation 👓 View full article

