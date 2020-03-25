Global  

Coronavirus: Repatriation flights blocked by local action in Ecuador

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Repatriation flights blocked by local action in EcuadorProtest and local government action is stopping flights from landing at one of Ecuador's busiest airports.The runway of Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport was blocked to air traffic after officials in Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil,...
