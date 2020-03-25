Coronavirus: Repatriation flights blocked by local action in Ecuador

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Protest and local government action is stopping flights from landing at one of Ecuador's busiest airports.The runway of Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport was blocked to air traffic after officials in Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil,... Protest and local government action is stopping flights from landing at one of Ecuador's busiest airports.The runway of Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport was blocked to air traffic after officials in Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil,... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: ABC Action News - Published More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe 01:12 As more grocery stores and pharmacies offering senior-only shopping hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local expert warns that while these stores have the best intentions, the new policies could be causing more harm than good.