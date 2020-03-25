Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 1 - Worship Maa Shailputri for spiritual awakening

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 1 - Worship Maa Shailputri for spiritual awakening

Zee News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The nine-day long festival of Navratri has begun from March 25 and will last till Ram Navami on April 2 respectively. There are four types of Navratris two are in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Prashan97206948

Demonic Soul😈😈 RT @ZeeNews: #ChaitraNavratri2020: Day 1 - Worship #MaaShailputri for spiritual awakening #Navratri https://t.co/OBxJ05lBhu 1 minute ago

DevakanD

देवकन देसाई RT @indiacom: As today is the first day of #ChaitraNavratri2020, goddess #Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, is worshipped #नवरात्रि #… 4 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #ChaitraNavratri2020: Day 1 - Worship #MaaShailputri for spiritual awakening #Navratri https://t.co/OBxJ05lBhu 20 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com As today is the first day of #ChaitraNavratri2020, goddess #Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, is worshipped… https://t.co/TNJ6IR1Ht4 26 minutes ago

GrishmaThakkar9

Grishma Thakkar Happy Chaitra Navratri..!!! It is always believed that when you worship during Navratri it gives the result 10 time… https://t.co/DVPZ8N1lEM 8 hours ago

newsgang2

news gang Chaitra Navratri 2020: Read here- Complete information about the method and content of worship… https://t.co/XYgui22Thb 9 hours ago

NehaEmmi

♥️NehaEmmi💞 RT @pinkvilla: #ChaitraNavratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: Follow the right ways to worship Goddess Durga - https://t.co/33QNJRjPSS 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.