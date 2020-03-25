Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian hairdressers beg Scott Morrison to shut them down

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Australian hairdressing industry has spoken out about the government's decision to keep them open for business despite shutting down every other beauty profession, saying they're "outraged" and labelling the decision "ridiculous".Prime...
