Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of Australian clampdown on weddings

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, wed on Wednesday at her family's Australia Zoo, in an event that spurred online protest as it came just hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than two witnesses took effect.

