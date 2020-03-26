Global  

Pawan Kalyan to donate Rs 2 crore to combat coronavirus pandemic, Ram Charan joins him too

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan took to social media on Thursday to announce that they will donate Rs 1 crore and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
