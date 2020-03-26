Pawan Kalyan to donate Rs 2 crore to combat coronavirus pandemic, Ram Charan joins him too Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan took to social media on Thursday to announce that they will donate Rs 1 crore and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

