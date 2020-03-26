Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali blessed with baby boy, shares first pics Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sharing pictures with his newborn son and wife Nirali from the hospital, Ruslaan Mumtapenned a heartwarming note, saying he didn’t want to post anything initially, but later thought that the news would cheer up people amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

