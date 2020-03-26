Global  

Birth of baby tiger 'Covid' brings hope to Mexican zoo

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The rare birth of a baby tiger called "Covid" has brought a glimmer of hope to a private zoo in eastern Mexico even as normal life seizes up in the country to contain the deadly coronavirus that...
News video: Baby tiger 'Covid' brings hope to Mexican zoo

Baby tiger 'Covid' brings hope to Mexican zoo 01:06

 The surprise birth of baby tiger &apos;Covid&apos; is bringing hope and joy to the owners of a Mexican zoo. Gloria Tso has more.

