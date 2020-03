Entertainment News: Korean drama 'My Secret, Terrius' predicted coronavirus COVID-19 like outbreak in 2018? This viral clip floods internet

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The series was earlier available on Netflix but after the buzz around it caught up the internet, the video-streaming giant pulled it off. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Vicar catches fire during home sermon 01:49 PLYMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM — Things got a little hot under the dog collar when a vicar conducted a virtual sermon and accidentally set himself on fire. The Church of England recently requested all public worship to be suspended until further notice because of the Coronavirus. Reverend Stephen...