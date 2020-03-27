Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar

On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar

Zee News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was hugely popular back in late 80s and early 90s when every household in the country would be glued to their TV sets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raaj_thakor73

Raaj Thakur🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast #Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar #Ramayana https://t.co/DcvZYdtc3q 9 seconds ago

dy6AIG8AIrXVsCn

सागर कटारिया On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast #Ramayana again, announces #PrakashJavadekar Thanks so much #govtofindia… https://t.co/UU4b4e4EMG 34 seconds ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Doordarshan to re-telecast ‘#Ramayana’ on public demand from Saturday https://t.co/c1bNJMNR7x 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.