Entertainment News: With 'Ramayan' back on Doordarshan, netizens flood internet with 'happy viewing' messages Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

On public demand, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. And today is the D-day - fans couldn't contain their excitement and as soon as the show began, social media was flooded with 'happy viewing' messages. 👓 View full article

