Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 cr to PM-CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Earlier, ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma also pledged to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.
News video: Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine

Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine 01:34

 Officials halted a train in India to track a man who had defied an order to quarantine himself. The man, Akshay Kumar Singh, who lives in Russia, had been screened and stamped on his hand at the Delhi airport on arrival. The stamp made with indelible ink had ordered him to quarantine himself for...

