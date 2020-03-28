Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > How COVID-19 Changes the Game for Online Dating

How COVID-19 Changes the Game for Online Dating

HNGN Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
How COVID-19 Changes the Game for Online DatingThe novel coronavirus pandemic ought to be detrimental to be unfavorable for the online dating business. Yet the opposite seems to be the case so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dw_business

DW Business #SocialDistancing isn’t hurting online dating https://t.co/TeNH38LH92 2 hours ago

immiemalik

imran malik Love in the time of #coronavirus: COVID-19 changes the game for 'Lucrative' online dating #SocialDistancing… https://t.co/TmN9Scf86X 9 hours ago

FilippoGiov

Phil Damone Jr RT @dw_business: Tinder gets a boost from #coronavirus https://t.co/TeNH38LH92 23 hours ago

dw_business

DW Business Tinder gets a boost from #coronavirus https://t.co/TeNH38LH92 23 hours ago

iam_johnkessy

johnkesblog Love in the time of coronavirus: COVID-19 changes the game for online dating: The dating game is rather dependent o… https://t.co/BGEg9MlErv 23 hours ago

iam_johnkessy

johnkesblog Love in the time of coronavirus: COVID-19 changes the game for online dating https://t.co/2EO6CpyWsh 23 hours ago

ivarandramasy

Victoria RT @dwnews: A "socially distanced date" could be the new trend 💘 https://t.co/1CAHL8p0BM 1 day ago

dw_business

DW Business Tinder & co. get a boost from #coronavirus amid #Socialdistancing https://t.co/TeNH393ixC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.