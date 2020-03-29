Covid 19 coronavirus: Princess Maria Teresa first royal to die from virus

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa, 86, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.Of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, the princess is the world's first royal to die from the virus, now a global pandemic.According to the... Spanish Princess Maria Teresa, 86, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.Of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, the princess is the world's first royal to die from the virus, now a global pandemic.According to the... 👓 View full article

