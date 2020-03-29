Bollywood news: Bhushan Kumar to donate Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund

Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Maharashtra to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

