Bollywood news: Bhushan Kumar to donate Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Maharashtra to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s new relief fund for battling coronavirus in India. PM Modi launched PM-CARES Fund for battle against the pandemic in India. PM Modi appealed to fellow citizens for donations. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also donated 52 lakhs to the...