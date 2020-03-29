Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s ‘driver from Chandni Chowk', takes her to hospital amid lockdown – Watch

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s ‘driver from Chandni Chowk', takes her to hospital amid lockdown – Watch

Zee News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
No, Twinkle has not contracted the coronavirus, she has broken her foot and hence had to visit the hospital to get it bandaged.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deepaklikeme

Deepak kumar RT @ZeeNews: Watch: #AkshayKumar, #TwinkleKhanna’s ‘driver from Chandni Chowk', takes her to hospital amid #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

ImAkshayKhiladi

Akshay K ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ🌍 RT @Bollyhungama: Here’s what @akshaykumar said to @mrsfunnybones on donating Rs. 25 crores for the PM-CARES Fund #AKshayKumar #TwinkleKha… 7 minutes ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s ‘driver from Chandni Chowk', takes her to hospital amid lockdown – Watch https://t.co/YrO1pSWlzY 11 minutes ago

KAPPUPUNDIR

KAPIL PUNDIR RT @htshowbiz: Masked #AkshayKumar drives #TwinkleKhanna to hospital: ‘My husband’s pocket is lighter, and my foot is broken’. Watch https:… 12 minutes ago

KAPPUPUNDIR

KAPIL PUNDIR RT @ZeeNews: He makes me proud: #TwinkleKhanna reveals why #AkshayKumar donated Rs 25 crore to #PMCARESFund to fight against #CoronavirusPa… 12 minutes ago

MiKolkata

aMiKolkata Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna to Hospital Through Deserted Roads, Watch Video https://t.co/0D5PbhApNx https://t.co/fpz5ibbiwX 13 minutes ago

ashkale3

ashutosh kale RT @republic: Akshay Kumar drives Twinkle Khanna to hospital, latter says 'don't be alarmed'; Watch https://t.co/8CNchjdUNm 17 minutes ago

AkkiPz

Akki & PZ RT @RealDesiFocus: Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital | Desi Focus Video link: https://t.co/alPFzbsvm7 #akshaykumar #hospital… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.