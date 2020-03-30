Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > City at center of China's virus outbreak gradually revives

City at center of China's virus outbreak gradually revives

SeattlePI.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
WUHAN, China (AP) — Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China's virus outbreak were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.

“I’m so excited, I want to cry,” said a woman on one of Wuhan's major shopping streets, the Chuhe Hanjie pedestrian mall, who would give only the English name Kat.

Kat said she was a teacher in the eastern city of Nanjing and was visiting her family when most access to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and the manufacturing hub of central China, was suspended Jan. 23 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“After two months trapped at home, I want to jump,” said Kat, jumping up and down excitedly. “I want to revenge shop.”

While other governments tighten travel and other controls, the ruling Communist Party has rolled back curbs on Wuhan and other areas as it tries to revive the world's second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak.

Wuhan in Hubei province is the last city still under travel controls. Residents are allowed to go to other parts of Hubei but cannot leave the province. Restrictions on other Hubei residents were lifted March 23. The final curbs on Wuhan end April 8.

Wuhan became the center of the most intensive anti-disease controls ever imposed after the virus emerged in December. Some researchers suggest it may have jumped to humans from a bat at one of the city's wildlife markets.

The ruling party suppressed information about the outbreak and reprimanded doctors in Wuhan who tried to warn the public. As late as Jan. 19, city leaders went ahead with a dinner for 40,000 households to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Local leaders held one more event, a Jan. 22 holiday gala at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tellmemo

بابک Babak RT @voadeewa: Wuhan- City at Center of China's Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives https://t.co/oO5tZrrbHN 5 minutes ago

voadeewa

VOA DEEWA Wuhan- City at Center of China's Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives https://t.co/oO5tZrrbHN 7 minutes ago

hbecerraLATimes

Hector Becerra Wuhan, city at center of China's virus outbreak, gradually revives - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/ftJ3J2gAuI 26 minutes ago

Angrybrownman21

Art Navarro China kept residents of Wuhan locked down for 2 months. We’ve only been following “stay at home” guidelines for abo… https://t.co/3b119TPoUC 28 minutes ago

TheGussReport

Daniel Guss .#Wuhan, city at center of China’s virus outbreak, gradually revives. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/IHjyr620Cm 38 minutes ago

pringle13_mike

Mike Pringle RT @NewsHour: Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China’s virus outbreak were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authori… 40 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China’s virus outbreak were reopening Monday but customers were scarce aft… https://t.co/s4XNLIM3lb 55 minutes ago

ArlieOnce

Arlie_Again Again 🇺🇸🇳🇮NY Yankees⚾️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is good news for the people. None have ever toiled more for nothing than they. They are the prototype for the… https://t.co/v55YWP88pE 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.