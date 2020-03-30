Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl open their doors to the world for fundraiser
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl opened their doors — literally — as the musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys plus many more opened their doors for an hour-long concert for Corona Virus victims. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
