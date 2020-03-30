Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl open their doors to the world for fundraiser

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl opened their doors — literally — as the musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Noodles RT @BBCNews: Sir Elton John hosts virtual coronavirus benefit concert, featuring stars Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl and Mariah Carey https://t… 15 seconds ago Michael Zeigle RT @NBCNightlyNews: Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey livestreamed performances from their homes Sunday as part… 2 minutes ago enzoⓂ️azza iHeart Living Room Concert For America: Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey Play Elton John’s Star-Studded Fundraiser… https://t.co/Xzdm7JeM6M 5 minutes ago CBS 21 News Elton John sang and also hosted the special that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations; he said he hoped "thi… https://t.co/a439JXVjeT 15 minutes ago NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey livestreamed performances from their homes Sunday as… https://t.co/C8BfknXhm1 15 minutes ago Open Mic Artists New post (Elton John, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey Bring Star Power To 'Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert… https://t.co/H1AvQtA5d5 20 minutes ago Michael ⚡️ @PopCrave Lady Gaga - Born This Way Lemonade - Beyoncé When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish Daydream - Mariah Carey 33 minutes ago The Art of Brooklyn Elton John Enlists Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, More for Coronavirus Benefit Concert https://t.co/JGp5niR4MP 33 minutes ago