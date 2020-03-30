Global  

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl open their doors to the world for fundraiser

CBC.ca Monday, 30 March 2020
Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl opened their doors — literally — as the musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
