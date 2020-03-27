Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Joe Wicks workout: The Body Coach vows to keep classes on YouTube to reach widest possible audience

Joe Wicks workout: The Body Coach vows to keep classes on YouTube to reach widest possible audience

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Joe Wicks says he doesn't want to become exclusive to one place
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: U.K. Instructor Live Streams Free Workout Classes for School Children Locked Down at Home Amid Coronavirus

U.K. Instructor Live Streams Free Workout Classes for School Children Locked Down at Home Amid Coronavirus 00:46

 After the British government ordered the closure of the nation's schools to curb the spread of coronavirus; A PE coach is playing teacher to hundreds of thousands of children online. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads Joe Wicks workout: The Body Coach vows to keep classes on YouTube to reach widest possible audience: Joe Wicks says… https://t.co/K7UuegBECe 19 minutes ago

mxjai00

James O’Reilly RT @Independent: Who is Joe Wicks? The fitness guru leading PE lessons for British kids in lockdown https://t.co/5k0xO2A4DP 2 hours ago

BeckfordPSA

Beckford School PSA As if you needed more reason to do a workout with Joe Wicks The Body Coach @thebodycoach. Joe Wicks is donating pro… https://t.co/J5zBFGp7ut 2 hours ago

WWEmainasara

Rx Mainasara_7 RT @Independent: Here's how you can watch Joe Wicks' PE workout online https://t.co/fV24250qh7 3 hours ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine The Body Coach Joe Wicks enjoys family outing with wife Rosie and two children as he wins hearts with live PE lesso… https://t.co/0I59LoKZu0 4 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Here's how you can watch Joe Wicks' PE workout online https://t.co/fV24250qh7 5 hours ago

gembo236

Gemma Walker RT @IntakeSchool: Rise and shine lovely people. Whose looking forward to @thebodycoach session at 9am again? It's great to hear Joe Wicks i… 6 hours ago

DidaaUk

DidaaUK Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has created a 10-minute workout designed for seniors or anyone looking to stay activ… https://t.co/Pi5eM55O0p 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.