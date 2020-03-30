Learning goes online

Troy Hemphill First day of online learning in the books. It was great to see the faces of my students again! I know we are all… https://t.co/wkuoNRPx6F 20 minutes ago Vladimir Avina RT @CBS4Local: 💻New Mexico State University officials said they are planning a virtual commencement. 👨‍🎓👩‍🎓 https://t.co/GJ3ltxreTa 1 hour ago Jon Harper ; [LISTEN] Special Needs and Online Learning: What Will Every Teacher Need to Rapidly Learn? with @jonHarper70bd… https://t.co/Ihs89CpkrP 1 hour ago JMattee @Bizzotic How did online learning go today on the west coast? We use Schoology, seems too many are using😂🤣 bit of a… https://t.co/aDqnN29IYq 1 hour ago Mark A. Mihalko First day of online teaching was a learning experience. Hopefully, day 2 goes by a little smoother. 2 hours ago Skyler Richardson My nine-year-old sis and I have learned one thing from this day of online learning...when she goes back to school,… https://t.co/NMi5ZQbdf0 2 hours ago Micah Klassen My heart goes out to all the students who have old professors during online learning 3 hours ago Homeschool RT @7GenGames: The Ed Games Expo is now virtual in order to support #distancelearning. Check us out in this list of 82 learning games and t… 3 hours ago