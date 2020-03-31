Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Dame Jean Macnamara: Google honours the work of pioneering polio scientist and doctor

Dame Jean Macnamara: Google honours the work of pioneering polio scientist and doctor

Independent Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
She grew up wanting 'to be of some use in the world'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bellaella7

Belinda Dame Jean Macnamara's 121st Birthday! #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/6ftq8p2sHw 9 minutes ago

mikesimap

mongkol tangtatswas RT @Independent: How Dame Jean Macnamara contributed to the development of the polio vaccine https://t.co/z90gOjgBAV 43 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica How Dame Jean Macnamara contributed to the development of the polio vaccine https://t.co/sjsloL7cBh 59 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent How Dame Jean Macnamara contributed to the development of the polio vaccine https://t.co/z90gOjgBAV 1 hour ago

RushReads

RushReads Dame Jean Macnamara: Google honours the work of pioneering polio scientist and doctor: She grew up wanting 'to be o… https://t.co/BnPUCgdULQ 1 hour ago

coronavirusblog

Rakesh Khudia Today’s #Doodle, illustrated by Sydney-based guest artist @thomas_campi, celebrates Australian doctor and medical s… https://t.co/qzhuQb9yHw 2 hours ago

WordsByFrank

Frank Sotzik Dame Jean Macnamara's 121st Birthday https://t.co/EYZFpY0yTQ 2 hours ago

GSESoftSolution

GSE Soft Solutions Who was Dame Jean Macnamara? Google Doodle honors Australian medical doc... https://t.co/od2HflOUJK via @YouTube… https://t.co/3Q4RAlKp9W 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.