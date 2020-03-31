Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Las Vegas marking parking places for homeless encampment

Las Vegas marking parking places for homeless encampment

Newsday Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Homeless people in Las Vegas have been directed to sleep in rectangles painted on the pavement in a makeshift parking lot camp as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Temporary homeless shelter opens in Las Vegas

Temporary homeless shelter opens in Las Vegas 01:31

 Temporary homeless shelter opens in Las Vegas at Cashman Field amid COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.