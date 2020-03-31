Marriott hotel data breach exposes up to 5.2 million guests Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Marriott says guests' names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.Marriott said Tuesday approximately 5.2 million... Marriott says guests' names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.Marriott said Tuesday approximately 5.2 million... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published Marriott announces data breach 00:21 Marriott announces data breach affecting 5 million people, the hotel chain says affected guests will receive an email. You Might Like

Tweets about this