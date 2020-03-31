Global  

Marriott hotel data breach exposes up to 5.2 million guests

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Marriott hotel data breach exposes up to 5.2 million guestsMarriott says guests' names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.Marriott said Tuesday approximately 5.2 million...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Marriott announces data breach

Marriott announces data breach 00:21

 Marriott announces data breach affecting 5 million people, the hotel chain says affected guests will receive an email.

