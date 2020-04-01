Global  

COVID-19 update: Idris Elba feeling better, but in 'limbo' amid pandemic

Zee News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
 Idris Elba said he and his wife Sabrina are "asymptomatic" after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, but are still feeling the effects of the global pandemic.
News video: Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K.

Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K. 00:42

 Idris Elba and his wife are coronavirus-free after passing the quarantine period of COVID-19.

