Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Ajay Devgn gives Rs 51 lakh for industry workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Ajay Devgn gives Rs 51 lakh for industry workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Zee News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
FWICE is leaving no stone unturned to help its more than five lakh worker members.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A_Jay_FanNepal

ADFnepal RT @ashokepandit: Ajay Devgn gives Rs 51 lakh for industry workers amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/RZTRdQf2jH 17 seconds ago

abhiluvurself

#Abhi RT @news18dotcom: Actor Ajay Devgn will be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees to aid daily wage film workers… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.