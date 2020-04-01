Global  

Which DIY mask pattern should you use? Even experts can’t pick one to recommend.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Up to this point in the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials in the United States have advised healthy civilians against wearing face masks, despite a growing grassroots masks-for-all movement. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering altering those guidelines. For those interested in making and wearing a nonmedical mask, the choice can […]
