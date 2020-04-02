Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Entertainment news: Justin Bieber postpones all 2020 concerts due to coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment news: Justin Bieber postpones all 2020 concerts due to coronavirus outbreak

Zee News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Justin Bieber on Thursday announced that he is postponing all of his scheduled 2020 concerts for his `Changes Tour` due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realnewscolony

📰📰Newscolony.com📰 Hailey Baldwin Passionately Kisses Justin Bieber In New Pic After He Postpones His ‘Changes’ Tour… https://t.co/hJ30nqlIHm 4 hours ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson Tom Holland has 'bizarre' Instagram chat with Justin Bieber from quarantine: 'I completely didn't expect to see tha… https://t.co/FrhD2QLTfG 14 hours ago

EdMasley

Ed Masley Justin Bieber and Kesha have postponed their tours, including dates in metro Phoenix. Here's the latest news on Pho… https://t.co/dBrxMF4WoN 16 hours ago

Obrozzgf

Lyssa👑 RT @islamicStories4: Justin Bieber leaves fans disappointed with THIS announcement The News International - Entertainment https://t.co/1rNX… 19 hours ago

islamicStories4

Stories TV Justin Bieber leaves fans disappointed with THIS announcement The News International - Entertainment… https://t.co/4tzT3hXUyK 19 hours ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 Justin Bieber announced that he would be postponing his 2020 Changes Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/gW32LJPktP 20 hours ago

FerGoMa1

Fer GoMa🇲🇽 RT @THollandNews: Tom Holland fans in meltdown over ‘bizarre’ Instagram chat with Justin Bieber https://t.co/55i8dUpM2K 21 hours ago

THollandNews

Tom Holland News Tom Holland fans in meltdown over ‘bizarre’ Instagram chat with Justin Bieber https://t.co/55i8dUpM2K 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.