Ananya shares mother's face mask recipe

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If you're looking for some skincare rituals you can try at home during quarantine, then let Ananya Panday's face mask recipe inspire you. The 21-year-old actress recently shared her mother Bhavana Pandey's beauty recipe. The actress shot a video of hers in the bathroom, showcasing us how she makes her own DIY face mask. 👓 View full article

