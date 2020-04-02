Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Clap For Our Carers: How to join in with tonight's event to celebrate NHS and key workers

Clap For Our Carers: How to join in with tonight's event to celebrate NHS and key workers

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
People use hashtag #ClapForOurCarers to celebrate key workers, including the NHS
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clap for Carers: UK applauds key workers

Clap for Carers: UK applauds key workers 01:01

 A second "Clap for Carers" tribute saw the country salute NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.