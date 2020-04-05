WION @priyankachopra along with her husband @nickjonas donated to several organisations to combat #COVID19… https://t.co/nWcnMOLeQ2 4 days ago

News IBC Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat COVID-19 https://t.co/tVnpRhCWcF 4 days ago

Deveekaa RT @KTCityTimes: .@priyankachopra thanks Indian PM for lauding her contribution towards #Covid_19 relief. Details here: https://t.co/fOBBr2… 4 days ago

khiljee.com Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat coronovirus https://t.co/ZijCm5zybV 4 days ago

ROJ SAMACHAR Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat coronavirus https://t.co/Nz3Duqmuhy https://t.co/32dxh3UVz8 4 days ago

Nepal News English MyRepublica: Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat COVID-19 - https://t.co/7dXOOgI6Zc 4 days ago