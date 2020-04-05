Global  

Learn the lingo online in lockdown

Bangkok Post Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
This stay-at-home and social distancing period can be the right time for those wishing to improve their English skills. Currently there are so many online English language learning courses to choose from, and one of them is Dynamic English, which is available on YouTube free of charge.
