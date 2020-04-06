Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Six-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Six-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats virus

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Six-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats virusSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A 6 year old with cystic fibrosis has shared a video celebrating that he beat Covid-19.In a viral video posted by his mother, the boy from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test 00:47

 American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds. The Grammy Award-winner said she and her three-year-old son Jameson had shown symptoms of Covid-19 and that she tested positive.Posting on Twitter,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GAngelsMilton

Guardian Angels RT @CTVNews: A six-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis has recovered from COVID-19 https://t.co/T8s3OxIsjS 4 minutes ago

SoMe_KiKi

Nikki RT @billboard: "I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," P!nk said of her family's experience with COV… 5 minutes ago

ArmyProudParent

Mermaids 😷 Glitter RT @NPR: Since COVID-19 is so contagious, Bill and Joan O'Brien couldn’t visit their dying 35-year-old son Michael in the hospital. “For u… 7 minutes ago

ebeonline

Matt / EBE RT @gracextwo: This is only the 3rd time in @TheEkka 's 144-year history that the event's been cancelled, but with the threat of COVID-19 t… 9 minutes ago

tassniim

Tasnim Lo RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: The 4-year-old #Malayan #tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions a… 24 minutes ago

braden_ramsey

Braden Ramsey RT @KyKernel: "Young people are not immune to the coronavirus," said the 22-year-old UK senior who has been sidelined for weeks with COVID-… 29 minutes ago

russian_pretty

ロシアンプリティ RT @CDCgov: CDC #COVIDView reports that visits to outpatient providers and ERs for illnesses with similar symptoms to #COVID19 are high com… 32 minutes ago

gracextwo

Grace Grace MP This is only the 3rd time in @TheEkka 's 144-year history that the event's been cancelled, but with the threat of C… https://t.co/XT5eoCvcGo 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.