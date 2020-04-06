Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Florida mayor: 1 more death tied to virus-stricken cruise

Florida mayor: 1 more death tied to virus-stricken cruise

Newsday Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from a cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died at a hospital
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa

Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa 02:38

 Hundreds of healthy cruise ship passengers began to disembark from the Coral Princess Sunday at PortMiami for their journey home. Two people on the ship died of the coronavirus and a 71-year-old man, Wilson Maa, died late Saturday night after arriving at the Port. The ship had been denied docking by...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.