Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy deemed 'essential services' by Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy deemed 'essential services' by Jacinda ArdernNews that will delight children in lockdown: the Easter Bunny will be on duty this Easter, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.In today's press conference, the Prime Minister clarified that both the Easter Bunny and the...
News video: Jacinda Ardern Assures New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are ‘Essential Workers’

Jacinda Ardern Assures New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Are ‘Essential Workers’ 00:57

 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed to children worried about the Easter Bunny during the coronavirus outbreak that both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are considered essential workers. In Monday’s coronavirus press conference, she warned it may be “a bit difficult...

