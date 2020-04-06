Pink supermoon: How to watch the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 this week Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Clear skies and less air pollution mean April could be the best time to witness the celestial event in 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Günther RT @Independent: How to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 this week https://t.co/uXXmIxr66o 4 seconds ago Thanos Karagioras How to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 this week https://t.co/PJRbWAp5xo 25 seconds ago The Independent How to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 this week https://t.co/uXXmIxr66o 1 minute ago Sundar Nair When to watch the Super Pink Moon👇 Super Pink Moon 2020: All you need to know about year’s biggest, brightest Supe… https://t.co/GVMqGuGNiR 3 hours ago Josie Girl RT @KeishaJake: APRIL 7th is the Pink Moon BE SUCH YOU WATCH‼️‘Pink’ supermoon to be the brightest and the biggest moon for the year will a… 13 hours ago Stacie RT @knarf2016: Supermoon: How and where to watch the biggest and brightest 'pink moon' since 2016 https://t.co/sxCt7BI9xj 13 hours ago knarf2016 Supermoon: How and where to watch the biggest and brightest 'pink moon' since 2016 https://t.co/sxCt7BI9xj 15 hours ago salman köse RT @Mec_Ibere_Kewl: The biggest and brightest lunar event of 2020: A 'pink' supermoon is set to appear in early April https://t.co/W9sTYP… 15 hours ago