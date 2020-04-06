Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall out of self-isolation after Prince Charles recovers from coronavirus

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Prince Charles recently came out of self-isolation after recovering from coronavirus 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 4 days ago Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus 01:16 Britain's Prince Charles opened a new hospital in London on Friday (April 3), erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with coronavirus. Edward Baran reports.