Covid 19 coronavirus: Man skies inside house for epic stop-motion ski video

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Philipp Klein was about to go on an epic freeriding ski trip with his family, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing him to cancel his plans....
