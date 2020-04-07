Covid 19 coronavirus: Man skies inside house for epic stop-motion ski video Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Philipp Klein was about to go on an epic freeriding ski trip with his family, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing him to cancel his plans.... SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Philipp Klein was about to go on an epic freeriding ski trip with his family, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing him to cancel his plans.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this