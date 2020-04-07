Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinski's good news series

B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinski's good news series

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A B.C. radio personality may have just got his big break as self-appointed co-host on a good news show produced by John Krasinski, the star of the television series The Office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Roseanne Barr Says COVID-19 a Ploy to Kill Baby Boomers, Jeff Lowe Says New 'Tiger King' Episode Coming Soon & More | THR News

Roseanne Barr Says COVID-19 a Ploy to Kill Baby Boomers, Jeff Lowe Says New 'Tiger King' Episode Coming Soon & More | THR News 01:57

 Roseanne Barr calls COVID-19 a ploy to kill baby boomers, Jeff Lowe says a new 'Tiger King' episode is coming soon and John Krasinski delivers some more good news with the original cast of 'Hamilton.'

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinski's good news series https://t.co/DgKGYV2P7W https://t.co/o9j34a9jXr 10 minutes ago

Airchecker

Airchecker B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinksi's good news series | CBC News https://t.co/78Y3IwSUuc 8 hours ago

TreenaWood

Treena Wood B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinksi's good news series https://t.co/5hOTsnic1Z https://t.co/SI5qKqpQer 11 hours ago

dicksoncourtney

Courtney Dickson B.C. radio host @RadioKeppler gets shout out on John Krasinksi's good news series 🙌📻 https://t.co/lBnym7CJE1 12 hours ago

justinerbenard

Justine B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinksi's good news series | CBC News https://t.co/F4BEUfaRjV 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.