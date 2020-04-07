B.C. radio host gets shout out on The Office star John Krasinski's good news series

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

A B.C. radio personality may have just got his big break as self-appointed co-host on a good news show produced by John Krasinski, the star of the television series The Office. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published 17 hours ago Roseanne Barr Says COVID-19 a Ploy to Kill Baby Boomers, Jeff Lowe Says New 'Tiger King' Episode Coming Soon & More | THR News 01:57 Roseanne Barr calls COVID-19 a ploy to kill baby boomers, Jeff Lowe says a new 'Tiger King' episode is coming soon and John Krasinski delivers some more good news with the original cast of 'Hamilton.'