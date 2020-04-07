Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Children's author Jean Little dead at 88

Children's author Jean Little dead at 88

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Little had published over 50 books throughout her career, and they often featured children with physical disabilities or facing difficult personal circumstances.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beckyplayspiano

Becky Booker RT @CBCEnt: Children's author Jean Little dead at 88 https://t.co/Qlw3zrYdUC https://t.co/dnKrr2Kedb 12 minutes ago

islanderscaper

Kelsey Clarey 💙❄️🖋 RT @cbcbooks: Little was a key author in creating and writing the popular Dear Canada series, which told fictional stories about young girl… 18 minutes ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Children's author Jean Little dead at 88 https://t.co/Qlw3zrYdUC https://t.co/dnKrr2Kedb 20 minutes ago

cbcbooks

CBC Books Little was a key author in creating and writing the popular Dear Canada series, which told fictional stories about… https://t.co/7ybh51FtRj 34 minutes ago

BookBankCanada

Children's Book Bank Yesterday we lost celebrated Cdn author, Jean Little. Jean Little, a successful contemporary writer of children’s… https://t.co/7egKrYTWzH 36 minutes ago

kevinhogg23

Kevin Hogg Canadian children's author Jean Little passed away yesterday at age 88. Blind since birth, she wrote over 50 books,… https://t.co/bDXcj5y0jp 48 minutes ago

KellyDLawlor

Kelly Lawlor RT @ForestofReading: We are saddened to learn renowned Canadian children's author Jean Little has passed away. As a true Canadian icon, her… 51 minutes ago

SheilaSpeaking

Sheila Stewart Renowned Guelph children's author Jean Little passes away https://t.co/VBZU1zaalW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.