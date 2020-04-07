Global  

Most people on Antarctica cruise ship have the coronavirus

Newsday Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Nearly 60 percent of 217 people _ many from Australia, Europe and the United States _ on board a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay have tested positive for the new coronavirus
News video: Another cruise ship with virus victims docking in Florida

Another cruise ship with virus victims docking in Florida 01:39

 Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.

