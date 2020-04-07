'Like Boris Johnson, my husband is in intensive care with coronavirus and I can't be there. This is what it feels like' Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

As the Prime Minister is admitted to intensive care with Covid-19, Sue Martin from South Wales talks about how it feels to have a husband in hospital who you are unable to visit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago David Cameron is praying for Boris Johnson in hospital 00:45 Former prime minister David Cameron says he is praying for Boris Johnson after the PM was taken to intensive care as he battles coronavirus. Mr Cameron the PM is a "very tough, very resilient and very fit person" who would "come through this". He also praised Mr Johnson for the "tremendous job" he is... You Might Like

Tweets about this