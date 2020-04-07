Global  

Help for the home-based worker

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Globis University, one of Japan's leading MBA business schools, is offering a month of free online business courses for those working from home or taking unpaid leave to pass the time and advance their business skills while they are isolated at home during this Covid-19 situation.
